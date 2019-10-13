Reports: Inter Milan to move for yet another Manchester United star, set to offer three-year contract

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has fallen down the pecking order under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is looking for a move to greener pastures in the January transfer window.

After having joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in the summer window of 2017, Matic has failed to impress and after a lacklustre last season, he doesn’t feature extensively in Solskjaer’s plans for the ongoing season. However, injury to United’s top midfielder Paul Pogba has forced the Norwegian to field Matic in five matches this season.

But his playing time set to take a serious hit again upon Pogba’s return from injury, the Serbian wants a move out of the club. And if reports in Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) are to be believed, Inter are ready to nake a January move for the defensive midfielder.

The report claims that the Nerazzurri will offer a three-year contract to the 31-year-old which will see him earn around €5m per year. Matic’s contract with United is set to expire after the current season and thus the Premier League giants also want to sell him in January so as to get some transfer fee from his move away from the club.