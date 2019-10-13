Reports: Manchester United target out of favour Real Madrid star as Christian Eriksen alternative

Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen is on the radar of both Real Madrid and Manchester United and it is highly likely that the playmaker will move to a new club in January transfer window.

Eriksen’s contract with Tottenham is in its last year and the Denmark international has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sign an extension. He was one of Real Madrid’s top targets in the summer transfer window but a move didn’t materialise.

Subsequently, Manchester United, who are struggling to get going this season, identified the Spurs star as one of the players who could help them save the season. However, Eriksen reportedly prefers a move to Madrid, forcing United to turn their attention elsewhere.

If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. are ready to make a move for Madrid’s out of favour midfielder Isco. The Spaniard is struggling to get game time under manager Zinedine Zidane and with UEFA Euro 2020 on the horizon, he wants many more minutes under his belt to stay in contention for a spot in the national side.

The report claims that United’s move for Isco depends on Eriksen’s move to Madrid as Los Blancos will allow the former Malaga star to leave if they manage to sign the Spurs player.