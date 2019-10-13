Reports: Manchester United considering January move for Serie A star to solve their attacking issues

Manchester United are probably going through their worst time in Premier League history and are currently 12th in the table. They are now desperately looking at options who would improve the squad drastically in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Red Devils have had the worst start to their season in 30 years and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling to get the Premier League champions back on track.

Though United have been comparatively sturdier at the back, it’s their form up top which has affected their run of results. With the sales of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils were left with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the two senior attacking options.

However, with an injury to the Frenchman, United have been forced to play an 18-year-old Mason Greenwood as their out and out striker. Moreover, Rashford’s dismal run of form hasn’t helped their case as well. As a result, the United board is looking at players who they can sign in the January window to shore up the offence.

According to reports in Calciomercato, Manchester United have identified AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek as a possible option to add in the January transfer window. Piatek joined Milan in January earlier this year and continued the fine goalscoring form he had shown at Genoa.

Whether or not he would prefer a move to United remains to be seen.