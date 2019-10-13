Barcelona star opens up on rumours of a possible move to Juventus

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal ahs opened on rumours linking him with a move away from the club, only a year after joining the Catalan giants.

Vidal joined Barcelona in a deal believed to be worth €18 million from Bayern Munich and has since gone on to make 59 appearances for the club. Despite him being one of the integral parts of the side which won La Liga last season, Vidal was linked with a move to Inter in the summer transfer window.

However, the 32-year-old has quashed the rumours, claiming he is happy at Barcelona and wants to help the team in winning trophies.

While in conversation with Spanish publication Sport, Vidal said: “I’m happy. I came here to be successful and help the team complete its objectives of winning trophies.

“I came here to be an important member of the squad as I have at every other team in my career. I’m not here just to change clubs every time the transfer window opens.

“If the coach or the team tells me to leave, I’ll gladly do that. I don’t mind. But I believe I still have a lot more to give here and I want to achieve more things. I still need to lift the Champions League.”