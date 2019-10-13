Reports: Jose Mourinho ‘never wanted’ to sign €59m-rated Manchester United flop but had no option

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ‘never wanted’ the club to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk but sanctioned the signing because he feared club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wouldn’t sign another midfielder.

The Brazilian was signed by United in the summer transfer window last year for a reported sum of €59 million. However, he has failed to cement a spot for himself in the starting XI, both under Mourinho and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now reports from The Athletic have emerged claiming Mourinho never wanted Fred to join the Premier League outfit. However, he wasn’t sure whether he would get another midfielder in the window, hence went ahead with the move.

Fred has since made 32 appearances for the club. Recently Soslkajer accepted that Fred needs some more time to settle down in England.

“Well, I think you’re not surprised when a player who has played in Ukraine finds it a little bit hard in the beginning,” the Norwegian said recently.

“But we know the talent is there. We’ve seen, towards the end of [last] season, what Fred can give us: the PSG game, the Arsenal and Man City games.

“And, of course, he’s one that we hope is going to take another step this season. Hopefully, missing 10 days of our pre-season [to get married] won’t set him back too much.”