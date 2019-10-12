Barcelona star gives verdict on transfer rumours amidst strong links with Serie A giants

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has explained that he is fully committed to the Camp Nou outfit, adding that he has absolutely no intentions to leave the club anytime soon.

“I came here to be an important member of the squad as I have at every other team in my career,” he said, before adding:

“I’m not here just to change clubs every time the transfer window opens.”

“If the coach or the team tells me to leave, I’ll gladly do that. I don’t mind.”

“But still, I believe that I still have a lot more to give here and I want to achieve more things. I still need to lift the Champions League,” he explained.

“I want everything. Barcelona is a team that needs to win the Champions League, win the Copa del Rey and retain the league.”

“I know it’s going to be difficult but we have the players to achieve that. It’s a very hungry squad that wants to win everything,” the former Juventus and Bayern Munich midfielder concluded.

In case you did not know, Barcelona made a slow start to 2019-20 season, with disappointing defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Granada, and draws against Osasuna in the La Liga and against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, of late they have picked up, collecting four successive wins across all competitions.

Lionel Messi and co. are currently second in the La Liga, behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.