Reports: Top Manchester United target gives his verdict on January move

According to reports, Olympique Lyonnais star Moussa Dembele – who has recently emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League giants Manchester United – is open to join the Red Devils in January.

Express reports that Dembele has been linked with Manchester United, as their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to find a new striker for the club amid their struggles in front of goal.

The English news agency further adds that journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that the Frenchman is also interested in the move, and that he is open to join them during the winter transfer window in January.

“I can tell you there has been a contact between Manchester United and individuals close to Moussa Dembele to assess the player’s interest in the move and to work out what the cost would be in terms of salary,” he told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“And also, to get a feel for what it would take to get him out of Lyon”.

“Dembele has been identified by United as a player who could be a top-level centre-forward down the line.”

“The interest from Dembele’s side in moving to the Premier League is large, he sees that as a place he will play further down his career.”

“Were Manchester United to select Dembele as a target for the January window, he would be receptive to that move.”

“And, I believe, he would take the risk of moving in the January window,” he concluded.