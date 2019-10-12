Reports: Barcelona to shell out €300million for PSG superstar as Luis Suarez’ replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are keen to replace Luis Suarez soon – and the veteran striker will be replaced by Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe who will arrive at the Camp Nou for a transfer fee of about €300million.

Previously, it was reported by Mundo Deportivo that Barcelona are interested in a few high-profile attackers, who they have shortlisted with the aiming of replacing the ageing Uruguayan.

it should be noted that the former Liverpool star has not slowed down just yet – he even scored an overhead kick against Sevilla in the La Liga last week – it is just that Barcelona is unsure of how long Suarez can continue to operate in the highest levels of the game, which is why they are interested in finding an equally-abled successor for him next summer.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail‘s column has revealed that Mbappe is unsettled at PSG, after reports of interest in him from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City emerged over the past couple of weeks.

The 20-year-old World Cup winner has already made it clear that he will leave the Parisians by the end of this season, after having played three seasons for them including the ongoing 2019-20 campaign.