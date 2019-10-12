Reports: Real Madrid set to trigger €120million release clause to sign Thibaut Courtois’ replacement

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to activate Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s €120million release clause and sign him as a replacement to under-fire Thibaut Courtois.

It is Don Balon that claims that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would like to offload Courtois due to his poor form between the sticks.

The Spanish news agency further claims that Oblak has been shortlisted as the Belgian’s replacement – and as Atletico Madrid is not ready to sell him, Real Madrid will activate the Slovenian’s release clause to sign him next summer.

If the former Benfica shot-stopper ends up swapping Atletico Madrid for their local rivals, it will definitely cast a shadow of doubt on Courtois’ future with Los Blancos.

Overall, the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea ‘keeper has performed very poorly for Real Madrid since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

In the 43 matches that Courtois has played at Real Madrid to date, he has kept just twelve clean sheets, conceding 59 goals in the remaining 31 matches – roughly two goals per game.

Earlier, during September, the towering Belgian shot-stopper also set his longest ever league run without a clean sheet – conceding 16 goals across 11 La Liga matches.

Oblak, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world at the moment.