Reports: Barcelona make 16-year-old Real Madrid target their no.1 priority for January transfer window

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona have made 16-year-old Eduardo Camavinga their no.1 priority signing for the upcoming January transfer window. Incidentally, the Stade Rennais star is a transfer target for Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid as well.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who claims that Eric Abidal, former Barcelona star and also their current technical secretary in charge of transfers, is keen on signing the Angolan teenager.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Abidal already went to see the youngster play for Stade Rennais against Serie A side Lazio in the Europa League.

In case you did not know, it was only recently that Camavinga signed his first professional contract with Stade Rennais, after which he made his debut for them in their opening league match of the season against defending champions Paris Saint Germain.

Rennais won 2-1, and the teenager played a major role in the win as he assisted one of their goals.

Moving on, the youngster has also emerged as one of the standout players in the French league this season, and was even named the Ligue 1 player of the month for August.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid are interested to sign Camavinga soon, to add to their impressive list of young talented players – but now, it looks like they will have to beat Barcelona as well, if they want to have him on their books.