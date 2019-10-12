Manchester United blockbuster target told that joining Solskjaer would be “step down”

Manchester United may be actively pursuing their transfer targets, but with them languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, it is hard to see why any top player would want to join the Red Devils.

United spent much of the summer transfer window trying to get the players that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted, and though they did sign three good players, they haven’t yet found the right balance in their squad.

One of their major summer targets was Jadon Sancho, but Borussia Dortmund flatly refused the sale of the youngster, and the England International has now been advised not to join United.

“[From Dortmund] to Manchester United? No, he’d be talking a step down,” Ian Darke said on ESPN FC.

“Let’s be blunt about it, this is a team in the bottom half of the table.

Jadon Sancho is the gift that just keeps on giving for Borussia Dortmund

“This is Manchester United, and they’ve still got the gloss and the glamour that sticks to the name, just about.

“Imagine how Manchester City would feel if the guy who was a kid in their academy went down the road to Manchester United?

“I know Manchester United would be interested, but the queue would be halfway around Europe for this youngster.”

Darke further explained why it would not be a wise career decision for Sancho to join United.

“The word is that Borussia Dortmund are kind of accepting that he’ll be going sooner rather than later, so maybe, just maybe, that could happen in January,” he continued.

“I just think if it were to be Manchester United, they’d have to offer a massive amount of money and a huge pay hike.

“Maybe they’re in a position with their financial situation to do just that, and they’re in a crisis. They need someone like him.

“[I would advise him] probably to say no [to United].”