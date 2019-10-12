Reports: Manchester United almost signed Barcelona’s World Cup winner in summer as Lukaku replacement

It has been understood that Premier League giants Manchester United were keen to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer, before Barcelona got their hands on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Formerly of Atletico Madrid, Griezmann first made waves in 2018, after he publicly announced that he would like to leave Diego Simeone and co. and join Barcelona instead.

The Catalan giants were also interested in a move for the Frenchman, but in the final few hours of the summer transfer window in 2018, the deal was called off.

And a year later, the Frenchman finally earned his dream move to the Camp Nou, but not before Manchester United targeted him – according to claims by The Athletic as reported via Express.

The report says that Manchester United were interested in signing Griezmann in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bolster his options in attack.

They had the Frenchman in mind as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku at the time, and a move for Alexis Sanchez was also on the cards – which means that Solskjaer definitely needed a new striker in his team.

However, Barcelona triggered his £107million release clause and soon enough, he was at the Camp Nou, harbouring hopes of playing alongside Lionel Messi.