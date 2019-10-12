Manchester United told to sign Juventus striker as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United are in dire need of goals at the moment, and it appears that their first piece of transfer business in the January transfer window will come in the strike department.

The signing of Mario Mandzukic from Juventus is more or less done and dusted, and though it doesn’t actually feature in with the club’s plans of investing in youth, pretty much everyone is in agreement that this would be a required signing.

“I think it happens and I think it’s pretty much signed and sealed as well,” TV pundit Steve Nicol said on ESPN FC.

“So yeah I don’t think there’s any question this is a hit.

‘Ball was like a hot potato’ – Solskjaer after Man United lost to Newcastle

“It’s something that United need but let’s be honest, it’s going against all the nonsense they gave us at the start of the season about youth – yeah right. Mandzukic, an old campaigner, experienced. He will come in for a short period of time and do a good job.”

Mario Mandzukic is clearly surplus to requirements at the Bianconeri under new manager Maurizio Sarri, who has preferred to use the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain as his strike options.

United could do with his experience considering they haven’t yet found a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan in the summer.