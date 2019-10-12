Reports: Manchester United keeping close tabs on highly-rated Polish midfielder who made senior debut at 15

Manchester United are reportedly one of the many teams who are keeping a close eye on young Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski.

Kozlowski, who is only 15 years of age, recently made his senior debut for Poland’s top-flight club Pogon Szczecin. Though he spent much of the last season in the fourth tier of Polish football, he is highly-rated by quite a few clubs in Europe, notably from England, Italy, Germany and France, Goal reports.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United sent their scouts, along with some other Premier League clubs and teams from the other aforementioned countries as well, to watch the youngster in Poland Under-17 team’s encounter against England Under-17 side. Kozlowski scored a goal in that encounter which finished 2-2 and England ultimately won on penalties.

The teenager’s contract with Pogon Szczecin runs until 2022 and any club which wishes to make a move for him will have to face stiff competition from all around Europe. As far as United are concerned, along with signings of youngsters, they need a few established stars as well to turn their season around and they are being linked with the likes of Mario Mandzukic for a move in the January transfer window.