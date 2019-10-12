Reports: Lionel Messi vetoed Barcelona’s move for Manchester United star as it was disrespectful towards Luis Suarez

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was supposedly on Barcelona’s radar in the summer transfer window but the Catalan giants decided against signing the English youngster.

Rashford hasn’t had the best of starts of this season and is struggling for goals with Manchester United failing to put up a fight for top 4 as well. However, recent reports claim that he is now on Real Madrid’s radar who have identified him as one of Karim Benzema’s potential long-term replacements.

Madrid’s interest comes after Barcelona withdrew their interest in the €100 million-rated youngster. According to reports in Diario Gol, Lionel Messi was behind the La Liga giants’ decision to pull out of Rashford chase. The report claims that Messi though it would be disrespectful towards teammate Luis Suarez if they continue to be linked with the United star.

The same report claims that the Englishman might look for a way out of Manchester United if they fail to qualify for Europe and with them struggling in the 12th spot on the table, it is very much possible. Rashford’s agent has offered the player to Real Madrid apparently, in the hope that they might get him on board if United fail to turn things around.

Madrid are expected to use him as a long-term replacement for star striker Karim Benzema.