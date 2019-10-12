Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign €130m-rated Chelsea star over Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid were believed to be the front runners for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen’s signature not long ago. But it now seems that they have moved on from the Denmark international.

Los Blancos were in desperate need of a midfield signing in the summer transfer window and were in pole position to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. However, the Red Devils’ valuation of €180 million set them off and they turned towards the likes of Spurs’ Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek.

While Van de Beek is more or less set to arrive in the next summer window, there are now question marks over the Denmark international’s signature. If reports from Diario Gol are to be believed, Zidane believes that Eriksen will not be an upgrade on the attacking midfielders he already has in his side – James Rodriguez and Isco.

Moreover, the Frenchman feels that a more combative midfielder is the need of the hour for Madrid and thus would have preferred Eriksen’s teammate at Tottenham Tanguy N’Dombele over the former. However, now that he has joined Spurs, Zidane wants Florentino Perez to move in for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Kante will supposedly cost Madrid around €130 million, which is a much lower cost than what they would pay for Pogba.