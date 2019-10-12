Reports: Manchester City star says yes to Real Madrid but Pep Guardiola blocking the move

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden was promised much more game time than he has been getting this season so far and Real Madrid have taken a note of it.

Los Blancos have been focussing on highly rated youngsters from all around the world recently and Foden fits the bill. Florentino Perez is a fan of the central midfielder and wants to move in for him in the next summer transfer window.

However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is blocking the move, if reports from Diario Gol are to be believed. The former Barcelona boss considers him one of the best emerging talents in the world and feels he could go on to become a world-beater. However, he has only been given one Premier League appearance this season, which has forced the 19-year-old to look for greener pastures.

The report claims that Foden has said ‘yes’ for a Real Madrid move to his agent but the Manchester City manager is not ready to sanction the sale. Only a couple of days ago, Guardiola had claimed that he will not send the young Englishman for even €500 million.

“We didn’t give Foden a new contract by accident,” Guardiola said, as per The Sun.

“He is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances — the only one. Not even for 500m euros. Phil’s going nowhere — Phil is City. We won’t be signing anyone else for that position.”