Reports: €100m-rated Manchester United star offered to Real Madrid as long-term Karim Benzema replacement

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford hasn’t had the best of seasons and is struggling to get into a goalscoring form. But that hasn’t seen his value decrease as after being linked with Barcelona all summer, he is now on Real Madrid’s radar.

The 21-year-old was rumoured to be a Barcelona target with multiple reports claiming that the La Liga giants are serious about getting the English youngster on board. However, United stayed firm and managed to hold on to their star player as the Barcelona rumours died down.

According to reports in Diario Gol, however, the Catalan giants only withdrew their interest after Lionel Messi asked them to. The Argentine felt that Barcelona’s interest in Rashford was disrespectful to Luis Suarez and thus the club decided not to move in for the €100 million-rated star.

The same report claims that the Englishman might look for a way out of Manchester United if they fail to qualify for Europe and with them struggling in the 12th spot on the table, it is very much possible. Rashford’s agent has offered the player to Real Madrid apparently, in the hope that they might get him on board if United fail to turn things around.

Madrid are expected to use him as a long-term replacement for star striker Karim Benzema.