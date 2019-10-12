Reports: Real Madrid to study three offers for €60m-rated star as Zinedine Zidane wants him out in January transfer window

Real Madrid playmaker Isco doesn’t feature in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans anymore and the club are looking to get him off their books in the January transfer window.

The former Malaga star wants to line up for national side Spain in the UEFA Euro next year but for that, he needs much more game time than what he will get at Madrid. The 27-year-old recently returned from a muscular injury in Los Blancos’s 4-2 win over Granada but chances of a prolonged run in the starting XI looks slim.

Moreover, Real Madrid, who themselves want to add reinforcements in multiple departments need to offload some players in order to add new. As a result, Isco looks set to be on his way out and if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, the La Liga giants have three offers on the table.

Firstly, AC Milan have submitted a 40 million bid for the playmaker but Madrid think Isco is at least worth 60 million. Moreover, they might ask the Serie A side to include Suso in the deal as well and make it a direct swap. Secondly, Florentino Perez and co. are wondering whether sending Isco to Tottenham Hotspur and getting Christian Eriksen in return could be a decent option as well.

Third and last, they supposedly have an offer from Arsenal, who might be ready to pay more than the 40 million Milan have bid. With a couple more months before the January transfer window opens, Madrid have a big decision to make.