Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo gives green light to Juventus’s chase of Manchester United superstar

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window and had made Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba their top target. However, they failed to complete his signing and now another European giant has entered the race.

After completing the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Madrid’s eyes were set on Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar. However, even after multiple attempts, Los Blancos failed to sign either of the aforementioned superstars.

And now according to reports in Don Balon, Juventus have entered the race to re-sign the French superstar, who left them for United back in 2016. The report claims that even Cristiano Ronaldo has given the green light to the Serie A giant’s pursuit of their former player as he wants to win a UEFA Champions League with them.

Juventus are expected to make the move for Pogba in the next summer transfer window and have even notified the player about it. Manchester United held out for at least €180-200 million for the midfielder in recently concluded summer transfer window and Juventus will have to shell out a similar amount to get Pogba back from the Premier League giants.

With almost eight months left before the next summer window starts, a lot more updates can be expected on this transfer saga.