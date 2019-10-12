Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible €150m move depends on Barcelona’s pursuit of their top target

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo could still switch clubs at this point in his career with the aim of adding even more trophies to his already bulging cabinet.

There were some reports emerging from Spain last month that the Portuguese, to win more Ballon d’Or titles, is looking for a move away from Juventus as he isn’t scoring as freely as he did in Spain. Manchester United were the reported destination but with the Premier League giants now flirting with relegation, he has changed his mind.

According to reports in Don Balon, Ronaldo could move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal believed to be worth €150 million. However, as the report claims, that his move to Paris depends on whether Barcelona manage to get Neymar on board from the French champions.

The former Real Madrid star will supposedly request PSG to make him the highest-paid player in the world, overtaking rival and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi’s numbers. Whether or not there is truth in these reports remain to be seen.

Only last month the Juventus star had expressed his desire of adding more Ballon d’Ors to his cabinet. “I would love [more], and I think I deserve it,” he said about the Ballon d’Or while in conversation with Piers Morgan on ITV.