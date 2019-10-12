Reports: Top Real Madrid target open to Bayern Munich move as Thomas Muller replacement

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen is nearing an exit from the Premier League side with his contract set to run down next summer. While Real Madrid were supposedly the front runners for his signature, another side have entered the fray now.

The Denmark international was one of the first names on Los Blancos’s agenda in the summer transfer window and multiple reports had claimed that he was set for a move to Spain. However, both the parties failed to agree on a deal and Eriksen stayed put.

But with the 27-year-old reluctant to sign on a contract extension, it is almost given that he will make a move in January or next summer. With both Real Madrid and Manchester United interested in his signature, another European heavyweight has entered the race to get Eriksen on board.

According to reports in Sport1, Bayern Munich have identified him as a possible replacement for Thomas Muller, who might leave the club next summer. The report claims that the Spurs midfielder is open for a move to Germany but is yet to make a decision on his future.

Bayern prefer a move in the summer window as Eriksen’s contract with last year’s UEFA Champions League finalists will have run down by then and he can be signed on a free deal.