Reports: Juventus plotting surprise January move for long-term Real Madrid target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are ready to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, although it has been reported that he is close to a move to Real Madrid.

This is according to the report from Don Balon which claims that the Bianconeri are keen to sign a midfielder in January, as Adrien Rabiot – who they signed in the summer – is considering leaving the club due to the lack of opportunities with the first-team.

Eriksen, who is currently at Tottenham on a contract that ends in 2020 June, has already denied an extension of his time with the North London. There are talks that he is keen to join Real Madrid in winter, after it has been heard that Los Blancos will approach him in January.

Don Balon further claims that the Danish midfielder will cost around €30million to Juventus, if they try to sign him during the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov also questioned whether the Danish midfielder is ready to join Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid have a brilliant team and Eriksen needs to know that going there would represent a massive challenge,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“They’ve got [Toni] Kroos, [Luka] Modric, Isco, [Eden] Hazard… all of them are tried-and-tested players, world-class midfielders.”

“And yes, it’s true that some of them have been there for a while and are starting to get old but they still have a very strong side.”

“So Eriksen will need to ask himself if he’s ready to fight for his place because you can’t just go to Real Madrid and expect to play straight away,” he concluded.