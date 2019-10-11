Reports: Barcelona to replace Luis Suarez next summer, with one out of four key targets

According to reports, Barcelona have already lined up four on their shortlist for a replacement for veteran striker Luis Suarez, who is understandably enjoying his final few years at the Camp Nou.

AS reports that the Catalans’ main priority in the transfer window next summer, will be to sign a striker to replace the former Liverpool star.

As per the Spanish news agency’s claim, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, PSV’s Donyell Malen, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Lille’s Victor Osimhen are the four main names on the club’s radar at the moment.

Apart from the above information shared above, it has also been understood that Lautaro Martinez is the most important name on the above-mentioned list.

Reports from earlier this week have said that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi himself contacted the Nerazzurri forward to invite him to the Camp Nou. Martinez, who will be available for about €60million in June, has also attracted the interest of Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid – which is why Donyell Malen, Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen have also been targeted by the club.

All the above-mentioned youngsters have had amazing starts to the ongoing 2019-20 season, which is why it is not really surprising that they are already on the La Liga defending champions’ radar.