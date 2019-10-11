Reports: Key Real Madrid target demands exit from club in January

According to reports from Spain, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen has informed his club that he wants to leave in January, amidst interest from Real Madrid.

It is Marca that reports that Eriksen has denied Tottenham the option of extending his contract at North London beyond next summer, as talks of the LaLiga giants approaching him in January have grown strong over the past week.

Earlier in the summer, Real Madrid were linked with both Eriksen and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, as manager Zinedine Zidane was keen to bolster his squad’s midfield. Zidane was more interested in signing Pogba but since then, he has faced a lot of pressure from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and the rest of the club’s management to sign Eriksen, as the latter is expected to come at a lower asking price.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov also questioned whether the Danish midfielder is ready to join Los Blancos.

“Real Madrid have a brilliant team and Eriksen needs to know that going there would represent a massive challenge,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“They’ve got [Toni] Kroos, [Luka] Modric, Isco, [Eden] Hazard… all of them are tried-and-tested players, world-class midfielders.”

“And yes, it’s true that some of them have been there for a while and are starting to get old but they still have a very strong side.”

“So Eriksen will need to ask himself if he’s ready to fight for his place because you can’t just go to Real Madrid and expect to play straight away.”

“Sometimes you need to leave your comfort zone and if that’s where Eriksen is at right now, he won’t need to push himself to achieve anything, if that’s the case then that’s a problem,” he concluded.