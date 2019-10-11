Reports: Arsenal almost signed Real Madrid star for €45million during summer

It has been understood that Premier League giants Arsenal were very close to signing Real Madrid’s Isco during this summer. Real Madrid reportedly even agreed to an offer of €45million from the Gunners, for the midfielder.

Don Balon reports that Arsenal submitted the €45million offer for the Spanish international during the summer transfer window, one that was agreed upon by Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane as well.

However, Isco apparently refused the offer, as he was keen to remain with the La Liga club, which also promised him game time in the Champions League – as opposed to Arsenal who are currently competing in the Europa League, apart from the Premier League as well.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time so far this season, having managed just 104 minutes of first-team football for Real Madrid in all competitions till date. A major reason for this is his injuries, while a recent dip in form has not helped his cause either.

It seems like the Spaniard definitely has a battle on his hands if he is to cement his place under Zinedine Zidane during their ongoing 2019-20 campaign, however, it goes without saying that it could have all been different had Arsenal got their way this summer.