Reports: Zinedine Zidane disappointed with Real Madrid new signing, wants him sold in January

Various sources have suggested that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not really impressed with new signing Luka Jovic – and that the club is apparently plotting his sale in January.

Don Balon reports that Jovic, who has made seven appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, is yet to make a positive mark as he has not yet scored his first goal for the La Liga giants.

The Serbian striker joined Real Madrid in July after they shelled out €60million for his transfer from his former club Eintracht Frankfurt. The former Red Star Belgrade star played 75 matches for the Bundesliga side in 2017. He has also scored 36 goals and provided nine assists for them – and 27 of those goals and 7 of those assists were recorded by him during last season alone.

It was Jovic’s form in the 2018-19 season that resulted in Los Blancos signing the player in July – but since then, he has failed to score.

Don Balon claims that the Serb will hence be offloaded in January, and that RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland will be roped in as a replacement. In contrast to Jovic, Haaland is going through a purple patch of form, having netted 18 times in just 11 matches so far this season.

The 19-year-old star has also scored four hat-tricks so far, including one against Genk in the Champions League.