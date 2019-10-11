Reports: Real Madrid identify key Manchester United target as Benzema replacement

According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to sign RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland as Karim Benzema’s replacement, although there is an ongoing interest in him from Manchester United as well.

AS claims that Real Madrid have the upper hand in signing Haaland as of right now, because along with Real Madrid comes the promise of Champions League action – something which Manchester United cannot assure right now.

The 19-year-old, meanwhile, has already attracted the attention of several other top European clubs as well, having scored 18 goals (including four hat-tricks) in 11 matches across various competitions so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid have already signed a number of impressive youngsters into their squad over the past couple of years – Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Takefusa Kubo, Martin Odegaard, Andriy Lunin, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy are some of the names that immediately rush to our minds when we talk about Los Blancos‘ young stars.

Zinedine Zidane, the manager of the club, is reportedly interested in continuing with the above policy during the next summer as well – which is when they plan on signing Haaland, according to AS.

The Spanish news agency also claims that veteran Karim Benzema is currently enjoying his final few years at the Santiago Bernabeu, which in turn, means that he will likely be replaced by the 19-year-old once he signs with the club next summer.