Reports: Barcelona target agrees terms with Real Madrid for surprise summer move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Fabian Ruiz of Napoli has agreed to move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer, amidst talks of interest in him from Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona.

It is Don Balon, that reports that Ruiz was interested in the offer submitted to him by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, although Barcelona had also contacted him previously.

The news agency claims that claims that Perez promised the Spanish star more salary and also a sure spot in Real Madrid’s first team – something which Barcelona were not able to assure him, given the fact that they already have a good number of midfielders – Carles Alena, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, and so on – competing for positions in the starting XI.

According to Don Balon, Jose Angel Sanchez the managing director of Los Blancos, has also attended talks with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the President of Napoli, to negotiate for a deal. The report further adds that by now, talks have reached an advanced stage and Real Madrid are already optimistic about closing the deal by next summer, before the 2020 EURO Cup.

Ruiz, who is also a former Real Betis star, is currently valued at about €80million, as per the Spanish publication.