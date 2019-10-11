Reports: Barcelona star wants January transfer window exit after Ernesto Valverde turns down his request

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is now pushing for a move away from the club in January transfer window after coming to terms with the fact that he won’t get enough game time going forward at the club.

The French 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was once the first choice centre-back at Barcelona but a series of injuries forced him down the pecking order. Compatriot Clement Lenglet is now manager Ernesto Valverde’s preferred choice to partner Gerard Pique at the back, which has forced Umtiti into looking for greener pastures.

With Euro 2020 coming up next year, the 25-year-old centre-back doesn’t want to miss out on a place in the French squad. According to reports in Don Balon, Umtiti reportedly asked Valverde to give him an extended run once he’s back from a foot injury, but the manager didn’t agree to his demands. As a result, he is now pushing for a move out in the January transfer window.

The defender joined Barcelona from Olympique Lyon in a deal believed to be worth €25 million. He has since gone on to make 98 appearances for the Catalan giants, winning two La Liga titles along with two Copa Del Rey and three Spanish Super Cup trophies.