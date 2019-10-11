Reports: Former Real Madrid star offers himself to Barcelona, desperate to leave Premier League giants

Former Real Madrid star and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil isn’t having the best of times under manager Unai Emery and is looking for a way out from the North London club.

The 30-year-old has made only two appearances for the club so far this season, was on the bench for two more matches and was kept out of the squad altogether for the rest of Gunners’ encounters in 2019/20. Manager Unai Emery has reiterated that he would only prefer players who give their all in training sessions.

Emery’s thought process was backed by club chief Raul Sanllehi as well and it looks highly probable that the former Germany international will be on his way out of the club come January transfer window. Multiple reports have claimed that Arsenal are in discussion with Turkish side Fenerbahce for a possible loan deal which would see both the sides split his astronomical wages.

However, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Ozil has offered himself to Barcelona in the hope that the Catalan giants might do with another number 10. The report claims that he is ready to take a cut on his current £350,000-a-week salary if La Liga defending champions do decide to get him on board.