Manchester United continued their early-season woes at Newcastle, as they were beaten by a goal to nil. The Red Devils were on the back foot for much of the match, with the Magpies dominating the midfield battle. Now, reports claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at his compatriot to fix his midfield.

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Norway star Mathias Normann, who they see as a cheap alternative for under-fire Fred and Nemanja Matic. The 23-year-old is currently playing int he Russian Premier League for FC Rostov, where his performances earned him the player of the month award for September 2019, followed by an international cap.

The Norwegian star is expected to come on the cheap and could replace Fred and Nemanja Matic in the team. While the Brazil star has attracted criticism for his lacklustre performances this season, the Serbian international has been kept on the sidelines by Solskjaer.

If Manchester United were to make a move for Normann, they would have to part ways with around £20 Million. However, the fee could increase further with both Tottenham and Sevilla also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

The Red Devils are preparing to bring in several new players in the winter window, as suggested by earlier reports. They have been linked with Leicester City’s James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, while Juventus star Mario Mandzukic is said to be the closest to sealing an Old Trafford switch.