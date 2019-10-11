Reports: Juventus set to rival Barcelona, Real Madrid & Manchester United for latest UCL sensation

Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Haaland has caught the attention of a host of European giants and now Juventus are set to enter the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Austrian side in the January transfer window earlier this year and he has since gone on to score 19 goals for them in only 16 appearances across all competitions. Haaland has four goals in two UEFA Champions League matches and another 11 in eight Austrian Bundesliga appearances this season alone.

Such a fine goalscoring form is bound to attract attention from the big guns of European football. Multiple reports had claimed that Barcelona were the front runners for his signature with Manchester United and Real Madrid interested in the teenager as well.

And if latest reports from Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) are to be believed, Juventus and Napoli have joined the aforementioned clubs in the race for Haaland as well. Napoli are set to face Salzburg in the Champions League after the international break and Carlo Ancelotti would want to strike a deal as soon as possible to ward off interest from the four giant clubs.

With almost eight months before the summer transfer window opens, expect a lot more updates on the Norwegian’s possible move as the youngster keeps banging in goals for fun.