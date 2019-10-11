Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal seems to be up after a long and inconsistent spell. The German international was snubbed by manager Unai Emery for the Gunners’ last three matches and is being linked with a move away. To add further fuel to fire, the London side has seemingly identified his replacement!

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Arsenal have joined several other top European clubs in the race for Feyenoord starlet, Orkun Kokcu. The Turkish U-21 star plays as a central attacking midfielder for the Dutch side and could potentially serve as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The 18-year-old midfielder is expected to cost Arsenal £20 Million following a decent start to the season. The attacking midfielder has played eight times for Feyenoord in the 2019/20 campaign so far, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s very own superstar Mesut Ozil is reportedly on his way out of the club. The German international was selectively picked by Unai Emery last season. However, the Spaniard has chosen to neglect the attacking midfielder completely from his plans in recent matches. He was not a part of the matchday squad for the Gunners’ last three matches.

The FIFA World Cup winner is now being linked with a loan move to Turkey in January with talks ongoing over a potential deal.