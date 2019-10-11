Reports: Chelsea ahead of Manchester United in race for England international

Chelsea were barred from signing any new players this summer by FIFA after the London club was found guilty of breaching their rules. However, the Blues might receive a reprieve in January with reports indicating that their ban might be cut short. If so, they will attempt to sign one England international, who is also being eyed by Manchester United.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Chelsea are currently leading the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Leicester City star, Ben Chilwell. The young English fullback has been linked with a move to the Manchester duo in the past few months, however, the Blues are now said to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will only attempt to sign the star if their transfer ban is overturned. The London outfit has already served half of their two-window ban, having been unable to sign any new player in the summer window of 2019.

Meanwhile, Manchester City too are said to be interested in Chilwell. The Citizens eye the Leicester full-back as the perfect replacement for injury-prone Benjamin Mendy. Manchester United, on the other hand, are being linked with a £130 Million move for Chilwell and his club teammate, James Maddison.