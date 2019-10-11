Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to move in for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate before Real Madrid interfere

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to move in for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Matthijs de Ligt as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

However, Messi is aware that Real Madrid and Florentino Perez might play spoilsport, thus he wants the Catalan giants to act quickly in order to seal the deal for De Ligt. The Dutchman moved to Juventus in the summer transfer window but hasn’t quite settled in at the club.

The 20-year-old is arguably the highest-rated defender in world football right now with a long career ahead of him. Therefore, if he does decide to switch clubs, the Argentine doesn’t want Barcelona to miss out on him, Don Balon reports. Recently, Messi revealed that he thought Perez and Madrid would sign Neymar after Barca move broke down and he doesn’t want a similar situation with De Ligt.

“I really thought Neymar would go to Real Madrid if he didn’t come here. He really wanted to leave Paris and he’d shown it. And I thought that Florentino [Perez] and Real Madrid were going to do something to sign him,” the Argentine had said while in conversation with El Mundo at RAC1.

However, it is highly unlikely that the Dutch youngster would want to switch clubs in another two years at least.