Reports: Real Madrid will offer Karim Benzema’s no.9 jersey to convince Premier League star for La Liga move

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is aiming a complete overhaul of the squad and after adding Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window, he has his eyes set on even more attacking signings.

Los Blancos were in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in the summer. And even though Barcelona overtook them in the race, PSG managed to keep hold of their superstar for at least another season. With the transfer window now closed, Madrid have moved on from Neymar and have identified other targets.

According to multiple reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is on Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane’s radar along with his Spurs teammate Christian Eriksen. With Karim Benzema now turning 32 later this year, Madrid need fresh legs in the forward line and have identified Kane as a potential striking option for the long term.

If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Real Madrid are ready to offer the Englishman Benzema’s number 9 jersey to convince him for a move. Los Blancos will be moving in for Kane in the next summer transfer window and according to the report, the Frenchman will be given Gareth Bale’s no.11 jersey, as the Welshman is expected to leave the club by then.