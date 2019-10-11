Reports: Real Madrid make top Manchester United target their priority signing for next summer transfer window

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest properties in European football currently and multiple clubs are set to enter a bidding war for the youngster in the next summer transfer window – Real Madrid being one of them.

The Zinedine Zidane managed side were in the market for another wide forward after getting Eden Hazard from Chelsea on board. They were heavily interested in the signing of Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar but couldn’t complete a deal before the transfer window slammed shut.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, they are no longer interested in signing the Brazilian as Barcelona are expected to complete his signing next summer. As a result, according to reports in Sportsmole, they have turned their attention towards Sancho.

The 19-year-old Englishman is one of the top targets for Manchester United, who want to focus on homegrown youths to build a team around. The Red Devils were targetting Sancho in the summer transfer window as well but couldn’t complete a deal. However, they still have the winger on their agenda and are set to move in for him.

But with Madrid making Sancho a priority signing as well, we are in for a bidding war come the summer window.