Reports: Serie A giants favourite to sign out of favour Barcelona star in January transfer window

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic hasn’t had the best last few months as he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the club, who are pushing him out of the Camp Nou.

The FIFA World Cup finalist was one of the names which were rumoured to be on their way out of the club in the summer transfer window. However, even after being linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, Rakitic stayed put but the rumours of his exit didn’t stop.

With January transfer window only a little over two months away from now, the 31-year-old is again being linked with a move away but this time to none of the aforementioned clubs. If reports from Daily Mail are to be believed, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are the favourites to sign the Croatian midfielder.

Multiple reports had claimed that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo even gave Rakitic a phone call to convince him to join Juventus. However, Barcelona’s asking price of over 50 million forced the Serie A giants into giving up the chase. However, Inter Milan have now entered the race and are set to move in for him in the January transfer window.

As the Croatian is finding it hard to get enough game time at Barcelona with the presence of Frenkie de Jong, this transfer looks like it could happen in two months’ time from now.