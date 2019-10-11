Reports: Manchester United line up eight signings in next two summer transfer windows to get back on track

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 season and are currently 12th in the English Premier League. The pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is increasing by the day but it seems that the United board is ready to invest in the Norwegian’s plans.

Multiple reports had claimed that the Premier League giants are looking to part ways with Solskjaer after an indifferent start to the season. Names like Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino and former Juventus Massimiliano Allegri have been linked with the club and many believe that if United lose their next two league encounters – Liverpool and Norwich – Solskjaer will get the sack.

However, reports from Telegraph claim otherwise. The English daily reports that the club’s board is ready to invest heavily in the upcoming transfer windows. They are ready to sign upto eight players in the next two summer transfer windows to help the Norwegian’s ‘three-year’ vision.

The report goes on to add that Ed Woodward and co. believe that Manchester United are about six signings away from challenging for trophies and they want one of their targets to arrive in the upcoming January transfer window itself. Whether or not Solskjaer survives to see all of the eight signings completed by the club remains to be seen.