Reports: Zinedine Zidane, Florentino Perez in conflict over Real Madrid’s ‘Galactico’ targets

Rumours suggest that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and President Florentino Perez have a fairly big difference of opinion as to who should be the club’s next ‘Galactico’.

While Zidane believes it should be Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Perez has set his heart on signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

This is according to The Sun, who reports that these days, Real Madrid are actually witnessing a “tug-of-war” between Perez and Zidane on the club’s next big signing.

Perez believes that Real Madrid will be able to sign Eriksen very cheaply, given the fact that his ongoing deal with Tottenham is set to end just six months later. The Sun claims that the Danish midfielder could cost Los Blancos only about £30million if they sign him right now.

Apparently, he is also of the opinion that a player like Pogba, who clashed with his former boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United last season, is likely to cause a lot of problems in the dressing room – provided he signs for the side.

Meanwhile, Zidane is keen on having no one else other than the Frenchman himself.

The former French captain’s affinity for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is already well documented, and reports from this summer had even claimed that he had threatened to leave Real Madrid, if the club did not allow his request to sign the midfielder.

Manchester United have already demanded £180million for the 26-year-old, which in turn makes the Eriksen deal even sweeter for Perez.

The club is yet to make a final decision regarding both players, as per the English news agency.