Manchester United target gives major update on future amidst Real Madrid links

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly revealed that he will not leave the Serie A giants this season, amid reports that both Manchester United and Real Madrid are keen on signing him at the earliest.

“I’m used to it. So many [stories] come out each day, which say I’m leaving. Right now, my only objective is to win with Napoli. I don’t care about the rest,” Koulibaly said, while attending his national team Senegal’s training camp earlier on Thursday.

“Our objective remains to beat the best teams in Italy and win the Scudetto. This season is more difficult because all the teams have got stronger and Serie A has become more competitive.”

“I haven’t made the best start to the season. Juventus remain the team to beat. For our part, we must work even harder, improving our game to get closer to them.”

“Our objective is to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage as soon as possible. We started well by beating Liverpool with a top performance. We regret not beating Genk, but that’s football,” he further added, before concluding:

“We must think positively and be aware that we can do well. My objective is to help the club and team win a trophy now.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.