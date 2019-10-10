Reports: Manchester City to fight Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League defending champions Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the transfer race for Portuguese defender Ruben Dias, in January.

This is according to Mirror, who has reported that Manchester City are planning a January bid for Dias, in an attempt to solve their ongoing defensive issues.

In case you did not know, Manchester City’s title defence has already been hampered by bad defending, after just eight Gameweeks. They are already eight points behind table-toppers Liverpool, who have gathered all the twenty-four points from eight matches by winning all of them.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that City’s local rivals Manchester United are ready to return in the market for Dias, who was already their target since this summer.

According to the English news agency, Manchester United have identified the 22-year-old centre-back as the long-term option to play alongside Harry Maguire, who joined the Old Trafford outfit in August for a world-record fee of £80million.

Mirror further claims that Dias will cost around £80million as he is set to pen a new contract with current employers Benfica which will see his release clause rise from £60million.

It remains to be seen as to who – Manchester City or Manchester United – will make the first move for him in January.