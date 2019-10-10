Reports: Real Madrid target Atletico Madrid star as Paul Pogba alternative

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window which concluded last month. However, all of their efforts went to waste.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist and reportedly manager Zinedine Zidane has been a big fan of the midfielder. As a result, Madrid tried their best to convince United into selling their star player but the Premier League side remained firm in their stance.

Multiple reports claim that United valued Pogba at £180 million and weren’t ready to sell him for anything less. Madrid, having signed Hazard for £100 million earlier in the summer, couldn’t afford to spend as much on the Frenchman and thus, he stayed put.

And even with the transfer window closed, Madrid are planning to make another try for the United star but they are aware that the Premier League side will not lower their expectations. As a result, they have identified Atletico’s Thomas Partey as an alternative for Pogba, according to reports in Sportsmole.

The Atletico star still has almost four years left on his contract with the La Liga giants but Real Madrid are ready to try their arch-rivals’ resolve in the upcoming transfer windows.