Reports: Manchester United ready £130 Million joint bid for English pair

Manchester United have started the season on a disastrous note. The Red Devils currently are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four. As a result, some big signings are expected in January, as the record league champions look to get their campaign back on track. Two of them play in the same league!

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are eyeing a double move for Leicester City pair – James Maddison and Ben Chilwell. The two have played a key part in the Foxes’ season so far and could make the move to Old Trafford in January.

Both Chilwell and Maddison are now a part of England’s senior set-up. However, while Chilwell has been given plenty of starts by Gareth Southgate, Maddison is still waiting for his first senior cap despite receiving back-to-back call-ups.

Nevertheless, the pair’s international status, combined with good league form and high potential means that United will have to pay £130 Million for their combined services.

The Red Devils recently acquired the pair’s ex-Leicester City teammate, Harry Maguire. The Englishman joined the club on a world-record fee for a defender and has since started every game. However, the centre-back has been unable to help Manchester United get out of their rut, despite putting in some good shifts.