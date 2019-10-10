Reports: Real Madrid superstar keen on surprise Japan move next summer

According to some sources, Real Madrid superstar and captain Sergio Ramos is likely to leave the club next summer – and he is hopeful of moving to Japan, where the likes of Andres Iniesta, Lucas Podolski and David Villa are currently playing.

Don Balon reports that Ramos has already informed Real Madrid President Florentino Perez of his decision to leave the club, and according to the Spanish news agency, Perez has also given him the permission to make the switch to Japan, in June.

It has also been claimed that the legendary defender wants to end his career in 2020, with a victory in the Olympic Games. So far, no one in the history of football have won both the World Cup and Olympic gold, and next year, Ramos wants to achieve the feat, as per Don Balon.

The 33-year-old is already one of the most decorated footballers of all time, having won the World Cup in 2010, two Euro Cups (2008 and 2012), four Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups – 23 trophies in the senior level.

Ever since joining Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, he has also made 615 appearances for Los Blancos – and despite being a centre-back, he has also scored 85 goals and provided 39 assists.