Reports: Real Madrid star unhappy with Zidane, demands more first-team chances amid Manchester City interest

It seems that Real Madrid star Isco is very unhappy with manager Zinedine Zidane, due to the lack of first-team opportunities with the starting XI. Although he has been contacted by Manchester City, he is yet to consider leaving the La Liga giants.

Don Balon reports that during Real Madrid’s most recent training session at the Santiago Bernabeu, Isco approached Zidane and tried to talk to him about his shortcomings and on what he can do to improve and earn a place in the first team.

However, according to the Spanish news agency, the Frenchman was not really impressed, and it seems that the 27-year-old will continue to warm the bench in future ad well.

This, in turn, has disappointed the midfielder further and as per Don Balon, he has demanded that he wants more chances on the pitch with Real Madrid.

Earlier, it was reported that Isco was being scouted by Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola was keen to sign him as a replacement for the ageing David Silva. However, the deal was called off even before advanced talks began, and the Spaniard had to remain at Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether City will renew their interest in him once again during January, when the transfer window reopens for the winter.