Reports: Manchester United promise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer four new signings in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have promised their under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as many as four new signings in January, in a bid to help him rebuild the team and challenge well for the league title.

This is according to Express, who has reported that Manchester United’s representatives are aware of their team’s ongoing goal-drought. In their past 21 games, United have scored just 18 times – less than one goal per game.

The Red Devils are also placed at 12th place in the Premier League table right now, with just two wins from eight matches. Their next game is against Liverpool at the Ole Trafford and needless to say, they are not the favourites to win the game based on their dismal form.

According to the English news agency, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already held meetings with Manchester United’s hierarchy post their humbling defeat against Newcastle United last week. The Newcastle defeat has further ensured that the Norwegian’s role at the club is under more threat, and he is said to have discussed his future with the club’s hierarchy.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the 46-year-old will be allowed to make as many as four signings in January, including that of a new centre-forward to replace Romelu Lukaku who joined Inter Milan in the summer.