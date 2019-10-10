Reports: Manchester United identify £80m-rated defender as long-term Harry Maguire partner

Manchester United are going through one of their worst times in the Premier League era and are currently 12th in the league after winning only two of their eight matches.

As the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increases by the day, the board is getting forced to break the bank and help the manager turn things around. While there is little chance that big names will move to the club in the January transfer window, the Red Devils at least want to try.

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, United are ready to return in the market for a former defensive target – Benfica’s Ruben Dias. The 22-year-old was under the club’s radar previously as well but the Premier League giants didn’t make any official approach.

However, if the reports are to be believed, United have identified him as the long-term option to play alongside Harry Maguire. The Portuguese centre-back will cost the club around £80 million as the report claims that he is set to pen a new contract with Benfica which will see his release clause rise from £60 million.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United make a move for him in January or in the summer transfer window.