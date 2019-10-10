Reports: Arsenal in talks with Turkish side to loan superstar out, clubs could split his wages

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil isn’t having the best of times at the club currently and if reports are to be believed, he might have already played his last match for the Premier League side.

Club’s head coach Unai Emery isn’t a big fan of the former Germany international and has only played him in two matches this season and only one of them have come in the Premier League. Moreover, the fact that he is the club’s highest earner currently and even in the all-time list, the club can’t afford to have him on the bench.

As a result, if reports are to be believed, they have started looking for a potential suitor to get him off their hands. According to Turkish newspaper Takvim (via The Sun), Arsenal have opened talks with Fenerbahce for a possible loan deal which would see the former Real Madrid playmaker move to Turkey temporarily.

The report claims that Fenerbahce’s Director of Football Damien Commoli is in discussion with the Gunners about the possibilities of sharing Ozil’s wages as long as he is on loan. He was linked with a move to Turkey in the summer transfer window as well but his wages turned out to be a big issue and he finally stayed put.